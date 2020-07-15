Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities playground

Brand new and very nice apt with 2 Bedrooms/1 Bath. Fully appliance kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Hardwood floors throughout, Gas Heat. T bus stop (1-minute walking). Quiet and nice neighborhood, park, and playground within walking distance. Very convenient location to everything, shopping places(Assembly square), and less than 10 minutes to Boston driving.

The utilities are not included.

No dog. No pets.No smoking.

The apartment is on the first floor

Available now

Address: 45 Avon St Malden MA, 02148

Contact number is: 781-325-3633

Monthly Rent Rate: $1,950.00