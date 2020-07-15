All apartments in Malden
Malden, MA
45 Avon St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:04 AM

45 Avon St

45 Avon Street · (781) 325-3633
Malden
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

45 Avon Street, Malden, MA 02148
Edgeworth

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
playground
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
Brand new and very nice apt with 2 Bedrooms/1 Bath. Fully appliance kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Hardwood floors throughout, Gas Heat. T bus stop (1-minute walking). Quiet and nice neighborhood, park, and playground within walking distance. Very convenient location to everything, shopping places(Assembly square), and less than 10 minutes to Boston driving.
The utilities are not included.
No dog. No pets.No smoking.
The apartment is on the first floor
Available now
Monthly Rent Rate: $1,950.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Avon St have any available units?
45 Avon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malden, MA.
What amenities does 45 Avon St have?
Some of 45 Avon St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Avon St currently offering any rent specials?
45 Avon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Avon St pet-friendly?
No, 45 Avon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malden.
Does 45 Avon St offer parking?
No, 45 Avon St does not offer parking.
Does 45 Avon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Avon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Avon St have a pool?
No, 45 Avon St does not have a pool.
Does 45 Avon St have accessible units?
No, 45 Avon St does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Avon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Avon St has units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Avon St have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Avon St does not have units with air conditioning.
