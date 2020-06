Amenities

Very nice 4+ room two bed in first floor of two family home steps from Malden Center train station -- be downtown in less than 1/2 hour! Kitchen completely renovated in 2018 with granite counters, new cabinets, and high end stainless steel appliances. Under counter laundry in kitchen. Good sized bedrooms with a study off the kitchen. Nice yard and porch. 2 off street parking spots. Cats and dogs are negotiable. (Reference #174266)