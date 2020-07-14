29 Welsh St 1

Amenities
Available 09/01/20 - Property Id: 313959
Available September 1st
Virtual tour available upon request
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Free Laundry
1 Parking Spot Included
Porch
For rent is a large 3 bedroom apartment on the first floor of a 2 family house on a quiet one way street in Malden, just over the border from Medford. The apartment has hardwood floors throughout, a porch, dishwasher and free laundry in the basement. All of the bedrooms are good sized with ample closet space. Big living room and gut renovated eat in kitchen.
10 Minute walk to Malden Center Train Station (Orange Line)
Owner pays water/sewer, tenants pay gas & electric (about $100 - $120/month total on average, more in the winter and less in the spring)
Free street parking, no permit required
Pets:
Cat OK
Sorry, no dogs
No Dogs Allowed
