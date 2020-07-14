29 Welsh St 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed

Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 ===> NO BROKER FEE! <==== - Property Id: 313959



Available September 1st



Virtual tour available upon request



For rent is a large 3 bedroom apartment on the first floor of a 2 family house on a quiet one way street in Malden, just over the border from Medford. The apartment has hardwood floors throughout, a porch, dishwasher and free laundry in the basement. All of the bedrooms are good sized with ample closet space. Big living room and gut renovated eat in kitchen.



10 Minute walk to Malden Center Train Station (Orange Line)



Owner pays water/sewer, tenants pay gas & electric (about $100 - $120/month total on average, more in the winter and less in the spring)



One Private Off Street Parking Spot is Included



Free street parking, no permit required



Cat OK

Sorry, no dogs

