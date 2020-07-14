All apartments in Malden
29 Welsh St 1
29 Welsh St 1

29 Welsh St · (617) 309-6691
Location

29 Welsh St, Malden, MA 02148
Edgeworth

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,450

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 ===> NO BROKER FEE! <==== - Property Id: 313959

NO BROKER FEE!

Available September 1st

Virtual tour available upon request

Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Free Laundry
1 Parking Spot Included
Porch

For rent is a large 3 bedroom apartment on the first floor of a 2 family house on a quiet one way street in Malden, just over the border from Medford. The apartment has hardwood floors throughout, a porch, dishwasher and free laundry in the basement. All of the bedrooms are good sized with ample closet space. Big living room and gut renovated eat in kitchen.

10 Minute walk to Malden Center Train Station (Orange Line)

Owner pays water/sewer, tenants pay gas & electric (about $100 - $120/month total on average, more in the winter and less in the spring)

One Private Off Street Parking Spot is Included

Free street parking, no permit required

Pets:
Cat OK
Sorry, no dogs
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/29-welsh-st-malden-ma-unit-1/313959
Property Id 313959

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5962822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Welsh St 1 have any available units?
29 Welsh St 1 has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29 Welsh St 1 have?
Some of 29 Welsh St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Welsh St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
29 Welsh St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Welsh St 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 29 Welsh St 1 is pet friendly.
Does 29 Welsh St 1 offer parking?
Yes, 29 Welsh St 1 offers parking.
Does 29 Welsh St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 Welsh St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Welsh St 1 have a pool?
No, 29 Welsh St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 29 Welsh St 1 have accessible units?
No, 29 Welsh St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Welsh St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Welsh St 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Welsh St 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Welsh St 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
