172 Maple St.

3BR split (no living room) on the third (top) floor, corner of a beautiful brick building just outside Malden Center! Heat included and cats are negotiable with landlord. Available for a 9/1 move in. ** HALF BROKER FEE PAID BY LANDLORD** Well maintained brick building a mere 10 minute walk to the Malden Center T stop and many restaurants, bars, and shops! Apartments in this building all have hardwood floors, heat and hot water included, laundry in building, and cats are negotiable on a case-by-case basis. Professionally managed, this building can't be beat for the price!



Terms: One year lease