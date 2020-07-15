All apartments in Malden
172 Maple St.
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:47 AM

172 Maple St.

172 Maple Street · (617) 544-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

172 Maple Street, Malden, MA 02148
West End

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
3BR split (no living room) on the third (top) floor, corner of a beautiful brick building just outside Malden Center! Heat included and cats are negotiable with landlord. Available for a 9/1 move in. ** HALF BROKER FEE PAID BY LANDLORD** Well maintained brick building a mere 10 minute walk to the Malden Center T stop and many restaurants, bars, and shops! Apartments in this building all have hardwood floors, heat and hot water included, laundry in building, and cats are negotiable on a case-by-case basis. Professionally managed, this building can't be beat for the price!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 Maple St. have any available units?
172 Maple St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malden, MA.
What amenities does 172 Maple St. have?
Some of 172 Maple St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 172 Maple St. currently offering any rent specials?
172 Maple St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 Maple St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 172 Maple St. is pet friendly.
Does 172 Maple St. offer parking?
No, 172 Maple St. does not offer parking.
Does 172 Maple St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 172 Maple St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 Maple St. have a pool?
No, 172 Maple St. does not have a pool.
Does 172 Maple St. have accessible units?
No, 172 Maple St. does not have accessible units.
Does 172 Maple St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 172 Maple St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 172 Maple St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 172 Maple St. does not have units with air conditioning.
