Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

Thorndike Exchange

165 Thorndike St · (617) 307-7229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

165 Thorndike St, Lowell, MA 01852
Back Central

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
Complex is the perfect blend of historic preservation and modernization. These apartments are a transformation of old mill space into a thriving mixed-use community. Featuring the latest in commercial space, a mix of modern dining options plus a brand new multi-story residential tower, It embraces a vibrant live-work-play environment. Conveniently located just minutes from major interstates and adjacent to the Gallagher Transit Terminal, our premium transit-oriented development allows you direct access to the Boston perimeter commercial and retail markets. Community Amenities Enclosed Dog Run 24 hr. Fitness Center Resident Lounge & Library Brick Lounges Parcel Pending Package Lockers Dry Cleaning Pick-up & Drop-off Rooftop Garden w/ Gas Grills & Fire Bike Storage Cafe Restaurant Rooftop Deck Apartment Amenities Refrigerator Microwave High Ceilings Energy Efficient Appliances Disposal Dishwasher Cable Ready Air Conditioner Pet Friendly Pet Policy Pets - Max 2 allowed Cats - allowed, Rent $35.00 Dogs - allowed, Rent $50.00 Restrictions: Wolf Dog, Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, Doberman, Bull Mastiff, Mastiff, German Shepherd, Alsatian Shepherd, Husky, Samoyed, Chow Chow, Spitz, Giant Schnauzer, Airdale, Chesapeake Bay Retriever, Akita, St. Bernard, Presa Canario, Alaskan Malamute, Great Dane, Pitbull 1/2 Month Broker Fee

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Thorndike Exchange have any available units?
Thorndike Exchange doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lowell, MA.
How much is rent in Lowell, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lowell Rent Report.
What amenities does Thorndike Exchange have?
Some of Thorndike Exchange's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Thorndike Exchange currently offering any rent specials?
Thorndike Exchange isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Thorndike Exchange pet-friendly?
Yes, Thorndike Exchange is pet friendly.
Does Thorndike Exchange offer parking?
No, Thorndike Exchange does not offer parking.
Does Thorndike Exchange have units with washers and dryers?
No, Thorndike Exchange does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Thorndike Exchange have a pool?
No, Thorndike Exchange does not have a pool.
Does Thorndike Exchange have accessible units?
No, Thorndike Exchange does not have accessible units.
Does Thorndike Exchange have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Thorndike Exchange has units with dishwashers.
