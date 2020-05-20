Thorndike Exchange

Amenities

Complex is the perfect blend of historic preservation and modernization. These apartments are a transformation of old mill space into a thriving mixed-use community. Featuring the latest in commercial space, a mix of modern dining options plus a brand new multi-story residential tower, It embraces a vibrant live-work-play environment. Conveniently located just minutes from major interstates and adjacent to the Gallagher Transit Terminal, our premium transit-oriented development allows you direct access to the Boston perimeter commercial and retail markets. Community Amenities Enclosed Dog Run 24 hr. Fitness Center Resident Lounge & Library Brick Lounges Parcel Pending Package Lockers Dry Cleaning Pick-up & Drop-off Rooftop Garden w/ Gas Grills & Fire Bike Storage Cafe Restaurant Rooftop Deck Apartment Amenities Refrigerator Microwave High Ceilings Energy Efficient Appliances Disposal Dishwasher Cable Ready Air Conditioner Pet Friendly Pet Policy Pets - Max 2 allowed Cats - allowed, Rent $35.00 Dogs - allowed, Rent $50.00 Restrictions: Wolf Dog, Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, Doberman, Bull Mastiff, Mastiff, German Shepherd, Alsatian Shepherd, Husky, Samoyed, Chow Chow, Spitz, Giant Schnauzer, Airdale, Chesapeake Bay Retriever, Akita, St. Bernard, Presa Canario, Alaskan Malamute, Great Dane, Pitbull 1/2 Month Broker Fee



Terms: One year lease