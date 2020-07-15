Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher bathtub oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry internet access cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Hillcrest Gardens, a Heritage Properties apartment community, is located in a quiet Belvidere neighborhood and is less than a third of a mile from Route 495 near the Tewksbury line. You'll find retail, food stores & restaurants are all a short distance away. Nearby is historic Shedd Park which offers athletic fields, a grand walking/running track, a stone community center and the best winter sledding in Lowell. Cats are welcomed, up to two and our Pet Policy and fees apply. Step into Belvidere living today and you will want to stay a long while.