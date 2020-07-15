All apartments in Lowell
Find more places like Hillcrest Gardens.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lowell, MA
/
Hillcrest Gardens
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:47 AM

Hillcrest Gardens

11 Allen Street · (978) 321-2651
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lowell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11 Allen Street, Lowell, MA 01852
Belvidere

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 11-305 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11-302 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,524

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 11-202 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hillcrest Gardens.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
internet access
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Hillcrest Gardens, a Heritage Properties apartment community, is located in a quiet Belvidere neighborhood and is less than a third of a mile from Route 495 near the Tewksbury line. You'll find retail, food stores & restaurants are all a short distance away. Nearby is historic Shedd Park which offers athletic fields, a grand walking/running track, a stone community center and the best winter sledding in Lowell. Cats are welcomed, up to two and our Pet Policy and fees apply. Step into Belvidere living today and you will want to stay a long while.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: $750 deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
limit: 1
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hillcrest Gardens have any available units?
Hillcrest Gardens has 3 units available starting at $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lowell, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lowell Rent Report.
What amenities does Hillcrest Gardens have?
Some of Hillcrest Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hillcrest Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Hillcrest Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hillcrest Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Hillcrest Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Hillcrest Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Hillcrest Gardens offers parking.
Does Hillcrest Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hillcrest Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hillcrest Gardens have a pool?
No, Hillcrest Gardens does not have a pool.
Does Hillcrest Gardens have accessible units?
No, Hillcrest Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Hillcrest Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hillcrest Gardens has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Hillcrest Gardens?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cabot Crossing Apartments
130 Bowden St
Lowell, MA 01852
Olde English Village
714 Chelmsford Street
Lowell, MA 01851
Highland Street Apartments
38 Highland Street
Lowell, MA 01852
The Lodge at Ames Pond
1 Ames Hill Dr
Lowell, MA 01876
Waterhead
850 Lawrence Street
Lowell, MA 01852
Edgewood Gardens Embassy and Wilder
231 Pine Street
Lowell, MA 01851
Hallmark Village and Northwood Common
727 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
Balsam Place
100 Balsam Place
Lowell, MA 01876

Similar Pages

Lowell 1 BedroomsLowell 2 Bedrooms
Lowell Apartments with ParkingLowell Dog Friendly Apartments
Lowell Pet Friendly PlacesRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Revere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandsPawtucketville
The Acre
South Lowell

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Massachusetts-LowellBecker College
Hult International Business SchoolBerklee College of Music
Boston College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity