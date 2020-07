Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave range bathtub oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal smoke-free community

River Crossing, a Heritage Properties apartment community, in Tyngsboro, is quiet, spacious and open. Take advantage of tax free shopping in nearby New Hampshire and enjoy the tranquility of country living at its very best. This community is close to municipal and private golf courses, as well as, stores and major roadways. The location is a sure winner for local and distant commuters! Our Energy Star-Certified apartments offer a clean and inviting living atmosphere. Cats and dogs are welcome to this convenient suburban neighborhood in Tyngsboro. Call now to enjoy the great outdoors with your dog!