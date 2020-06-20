491 Dutton

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible elevator

Fantastic opportunity to live in "downtown Lowell's most prestigious address, The Residences at the American Textile Museum! This custom designed 2 bedroom loft has the best of everything! Master bedroom with walk in closet and bath. Smaller bedroom can be used as office, study, library, work space. Open floor plan, gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors thru out, ceiling fan,gas cooking, wine refrig, built ins galore, custom closet designed spaces, stainless appliances , washer/dryer, 13' ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, exposed brick- beams, custom lighting.... too much to mention. MUST See!. Steps to shops, museums, restaurants, Tsongas Arena, Lowell Auditorium, 495/Rt3/Rt93/Lowell Connector. Must pass back ground credit cherck. $15 application fee per adult. No pets. 24 Hour notice required on ALL showings.