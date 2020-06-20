All apartments in Lowell
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

491 Dutton

491 Dutton Street · (978) 458-0031
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

491 Dutton Street, Lowell, MA 01854
The Acre

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 509 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1060 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
Fantastic opportunity to live in "downtown Lowell's most prestigious address, The Residences at the American Textile Museum! This custom designed 2 bedroom loft has the best of everything! Master bedroom with walk in closet and bath. Smaller bedroom can be used as office, study, library, work space. Open floor plan, gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors thru out, ceiling fan,gas cooking, wine refrig, built ins galore, custom closet designed spaces, stainless appliances , washer/dryer, 13' ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, exposed brick- beams, custom lighting.... too much to mention. MUST See!. Steps to shops, museums, restaurants, Tsongas Arena, Lowell Auditorium, 495/Rt3/Rt93/Lowell Connector. Must pass back ground credit cherck. $15 application fee per adult. No pets. 24 Hour notice required on ALL showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 491 Dutton have any available units?
491 Dutton has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lowell, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lowell Rent Report.
What amenities does 491 Dutton have?
Some of 491 Dutton's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 491 Dutton currently offering any rent specials?
491 Dutton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 491 Dutton pet-friendly?
No, 491 Dutton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lowell.
Does 491 Dutton offer parking?
No, 491 Dutton does not offer parking.
Does 491 Dutton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 491 Dutton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 491 Dutton have a pool?
No, 491 Dutton does not have a pool.
Does 491 Dutton have accessible units?
Yes, 491 Dutton has accessible units.
Does 491 Dutton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 491 Dutton has units with dishwashers.
