1402 Worcester Rd.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:11 PM

1402 Worcester Rd.

1402 Worcester Road · (617) 286-2182
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1402 Worcester Road, Framingham, MA 01701
West Framingham

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
media room
Rent Includes heat, hot water, water, sewer, Trash Features: A/C Breakfast bar BRICK EXPOSED BUILDING Carpet, Central AC Closet organizers Dishwasher, Disposal Elevators Fitness Center Gas stove Granite Counter tops innovative room living and dining room combo Microwave Modern Bath Modern Kitchen open floor plan Oven/RangePantry Refrigerator Security System Stainless Steel Appliance(s) Swimming Pool Walk-In Closet Move in cost: First and Last+ $50.00 Rekey Fees. Renters ins required Pet Policy **Pets Are WELCOME: Dogs 40lbs and under FOR ADDITIONAL $60.00 A MONTH ( BREED RESTRICTIONS DO APPLY) Cats FOR ADDITIONAL $45.00 A MONTH Our information is obtained from third party sources including but not limited to property management companies, property owners and public records. Accordingly, listings are subject to errors and omissions, and pricing is subject to change without notice. In accordance with Mass State Law: "The apartment advertised may no longer be available for rental. Central Metrowest Rental Division Rental Division of DRG makes no warranties, whether expressed or implied, on the accuracy of the information contained within this ad. Images appearing in advertisements may be of model unit at property, sizes of rooms and floor plan of actual unit may vary from images. Pricing includes any current move in specials. Please contact us for pet policy as number of pets, size and breed restrictions may apply.))

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 Worcester Rd. have any available units?
1402 Worcester Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Framingham, MA.
How much is rent in Framingham, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Framingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 1402 Worcester Rd. have?
Some of 1402 Worcester Rd.'s amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 Worcester Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1402 Worcester Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 Worcester Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1402 Worcester Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 1402 Worcester Rd. offer parking?
No, 1402 Worcester Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 1402 Worcester Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 Worcester Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 Worcester Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 1402 Worcester Rd. has a pool.
Does 1402 Worcester Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1402 Worcester Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 Worcester Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1402 Worcester Rd. has units with dishwashers.
