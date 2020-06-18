All apartments in Everett
401 Ferry St.
401 Ferry St.

401 Ferry Street · (781) 315-2633
Location

401 Ferry Street, Everett, MA 02149
Glendale

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful, Huge, Newly-Renovated 4 bedroom Apartment, 4 miles north of Boston - 4 large bedrooms - Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. - Large private decks in front and back of unit - New stainless Washer and Dryer in Unit - Lots of storage space - Large eat-in kitchen with brand new stainless appliances - Beautiful granite countertops - Great Commuting Location, On the bus line, short bike ride to Boston or new Casino - Much desirable Glendale Park section of Everett. - Short walk to Everett Center and Everett High School

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Ferry St. have any available units?
401 Ferry St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, MA.
What amenities does 401 Ferry St. have?
Some of 401 Ferry St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Ferry St. currently offering any rent specials?
401 Ferry St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Ferry St. pet-friendly?
No, 401 Ferry St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 401 Ferry St. offer parking?
No, 401 Ferry St. does not offer parking.
Does 401 Ferry St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 Ferry St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Ferry St. have a pool?
No, 401 Ferry St. does not have a pool.
Does 401 Ferry St. have accessible units?
No, 401 Ferry St. does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Ferry St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 Ferry St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Ferry St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 Ferry St. does not have units with air conditioning.
