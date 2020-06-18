401 Ferry St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Beautiful, Huge, Newly-Renovated 4 bedroom Apartment, 4 miles north of Boston - 4 large bedrooms - Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. - Large private decks in front and back of unit - New stainless Washer and Dryer in Unit - Lots of storage space - Large eat-in kitchen with brand new stainless appliances - Beautiful granite countertops - Great Commuting Location, On the bus line, short bike ride to Boston or new Casino - Much desirable Glendale Park section of Everett. - Short walk to Everett Center and Everett High School



Terms: One year lease