Amenities

Amazing apartment boasts 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. It is located on the 3rd floor of an 8 unit building. Featuring antique fireplace(s), decorative crown moldings, high ceilings, hardwood floors, central air/heat, washer/dryer in unit, exterior decks and an enclosed shared courtyard with gazebo. Conveniently located close to bus-lines & highways and just minutes to Downtown Boston. Although each unit is unique, pictures may be of a similar apartment in the same building. No pets, no smokers. Night time parking allotted for 1 car & street permit parking available. Short term and/or furnished rental available for an additional cost. Available 9/1/2020.