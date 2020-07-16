All apartments in Chelsea
Chelsea, MA
16 Tudor
16 Tudor

16 Tudor Street · No Longer Available
Location

16 Tudor Street, Chelsea, MA 02150
Broadway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Amazing apartment boasts 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. It is located on the 3rd floor of an 8 unit building. Featuring antique fireplace(s), decorative crown moldings, high ceilings, hardwood floors, central air/heat, washer/dryer in unit, exterior decks and an enclosed shared courtyard with gazebo. Conveniently located close to bus-lines & highways and just minutes to Downtown Boston. Although each unit is unique, pictures may be of a similar apartment in the same building. No pets, no smokers. Night time parking allotted for 1 car & street permit parking available. Short term and/or furnished rental available for an additional cost. Available 9/1/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Tudor have any available units?
16 Tudor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chelsea, MA.
What amenities does 16 Tudor have?
Some of 16 Tudor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Tudor currently offering any rent specials?
16 Tudor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Tudor pet-friendly?
No, 16 Tudor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chelsea.
Does 16 Tudor offer parking?
Yes, 16 Tudor offers parking.
Does 16 Tudor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Tudor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Tudor have a pool?
No, 16 Tudor does not have a pool.
Does 16 Tudor have accessible units?
No, 16 Tudor does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Tudor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Tudor has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Tudor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16 Tudor has units with air conditioning.
