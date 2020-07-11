All apartments in Canton
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:50 PM

484 Washington St

484 Washington Street · (617) 610-4057
Location

484 Washington Street, Canton, MA 02021

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location, generously spacious 2 bedroom, 1 & half bathroom apartment in the heart of Canton with plenty of natural light flowing throughout the apartment. Washer/dryer hookups on site , and tons of storage space. Close to restaurants, shops, public transportation and a short walk to the commuter rail. $1700.00/mo. Available August 1st, 2020. Apartment is pet friendly and offers spacious rooms with an approximate of 1,795 sq ft living space. Nearby parks include Mildred Morse Allen Wildlife Sanctuary, Pequitside Farm and Pequitside Farm. Bus Line 716, Canton Center is 1 mile away and 14 min by car to Red line in Braintree. To request an application, please submit your email address to listing agent (Please see listing agent's information).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 484 Washington St have any available units?
484 Washington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Canton, MA.
Is 484 Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
484 Washington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 484 Washington St pet-friendly?
Yes, 484 Washington St is pet friendly.
Does 484 Washington St offer parking?
No, 484 Washington St does not offer parking.
Does 484 Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 484 Washington St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 484 Washington St have a pool?
No, 484 Washington St does not have a pool.
Does 484 Washington St have accessible units?
No, 484 Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 484 Washington St have units with dishwashers?
No, 484 Washington St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 484 Washington St have units with air conditioning?
No, 484 Washington St does not have units with air conditioning.
