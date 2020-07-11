484 Washington St

Amenities

Great location, generously spacious 2 bedroom, 1 & half bathroom apartment in the heart of Canton with plenty of natural light flowing throughout the apartment. Washer/dryer hookups on site , and tons of storage space. Close to restaurants, shops, public transportation and a short walk to the commuter rail. $1700.00/mo. Available August 1st, 2020. Apartment is pet friendly and offers spacious rooms with an approximate of 1,795 sq ft living space. Nearby parks include Mildred Morse Allen Wildlife Sanctuary, Pequitside Farm and Pequitside Farm. Bus Line 716, Canton Center is 1 mile away and 14 min by car to Red line in Braintree. To request an application, please submit your email address to listing agent (Please see listing agent's information).