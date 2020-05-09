Rent Calculator
Home
/
Canton, MA
/
27 Evergreen
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
27 Evergreen
27 Evergreen Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Canton
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
27 Evergreen Circle, Canton, MA 02021
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 41 Centre St @ Creighton St (0.16 mi)Bus: 39 S Huntington Ave @ Bynner St (0.11 mi)Bus: 14 Heath St opp Hayden St (0.23 mi)Bus: 60 High St @ Cumberland Ave (0.52 mi)Tram: E Heath Street (0.28 mi)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 27 Evergreen have any available units?
27 Evergreen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Canton, MA
.
Is 27 Evergreen currently offering any rent specials?
27 Evergreen isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Evergreen pet-friendly?
No, 27 Evergreen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Canton
.
Does 27 Evergreen offer parking?
No, 27 Evergreen does not offer parking.
Does 27 Evergreen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Evergreen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Evergreen have a pool?
No, 27 Evergreen does not have a pool.
Does 27 Evergreen have accessible units?
No, 27 Evergreen does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Evergreen have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 Evergreen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Evergreen have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Evergreen does not have units with air conditioning.
