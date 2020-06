Amenities

***Cozy and Modern apartment located in the highly sought after Dorchester neighborhood. Enjoy various multicultural restaurants/bars along with plenty of general stores that provide everyday necessities. More importantly this unit is only a 6 minute walk to Fields Corner station. (Redline) From here it is a brief 25 minute commute to Downtown Boston. Both MBTA bus #15 and #17 bus stop located within 1 minute walk. ***So what are you waiting for? Contact Gil Miranda now! to view this unit in person. See you soon. Cheers! ***Quick Info: Monthly Rent: $1000 for king sized rooms and $950 for Queen sized beds (1st month and last month due upfront before move in) Rent Includes: all utilities and high speed comcast business internet Pets: (negotiable) Apartment Level: 1 Square Footage: 1,100



Terms: One year lease