Welcome Home! This grand duplex has been freshly touched up and painted ready for move in! Steps from Comm Ave and The Green Line. Close to Boston University and Boston College and minutes from Downtown. Commuter's dream with great city views from private porch. Hardwood floors throughout entire apartment. Granite countertops and newer appliances. 3 full bathrooms. Oversized windows letting in plenty of natural light. Bedrooms boast great size. Two levels of living and over 2000 sq ft! Rare find next to all the colleges and bustling city of Boston!