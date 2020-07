Amenities

Newly renovated 2 bedroom in the heart of the South End! This unit boasts a new kitchen with stainless appliances, and granite countertops, new hardwood flooring throughout, ample sized bedrooms, and the entire unit has just been freshly painted! Walk to everything the South End has to offer with its many restaurants, activities, and public transportation. Only first month's rent and security deposit due to move in!



Terms: One year lease