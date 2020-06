Amenities

Lovely four bedroom apartment on the first floor of a brick three family house. Can be used as a five bedroom if need be. Modern kitchen has been updated and has all stainless steel appliances-- dishwasher, disposal, microwave, stove, and full-sized refrigerator. Gleaming hardwood flooring throughout. Good-sized rooms with high ceilings. Deleaded.