22 Liberty Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym elevator

Location and fabulous views, what could be better! Enjoy living in Boston's hottest area and in one of the city's most luxurious building. This beautiful open concept condo features floor to ceiling glass, hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms each with en-suite baths, fabulous study with built-ins, powder room, and an in-unit laundry. The chef's kitchen features a sleek European look with tons of storage, spacious counters, and features a WOLF gas cook-top, SUBZERO refrigerator, wine refrigerator, and MIELE ovens. 22 Liberty offers outstanding facilities including an exclusive residential lounge, board room, and state-of-the-art fitness center. This luxury building also includes a doorman, 24 hour concierge, and 2 car assigned garage parking. Be on the water for everything Boston including water taxi to Logan airport, walking distance to world class restaurants, parks, and easy access to all major routes. Gracious living at its best!