Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

22 Liberty Dr

22 Liberty Drive · (508) 435-6700
Location

22 Liberty Drive, Boston, MA 02210
D Street - West Broadway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$13,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2027 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Location and fabulous views, what could be better! Enjoy living in Boston's hottest area and in one of the city's most luxurious building. This beautiful open concept condo features floor to ceiling glass, hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms each with en-suite baths, fabulous study with built-ins, powder room, and an in-unit laundry. The chef's kitchen features a sleek European look with tons of storage, spacious counters, and features a WOLF gas cook-top, SUBZERO refrigerator, wine refrigerator, and MIELE ovens. 22 Liberty offers outstanding facilities including an exclusive residential lounge, board room, and state-of-the-art fitness center. This luxury building also includes a doorman, 24 hour concierge, and 2 car assigned garage parking. Be on the water for everything Boston including water taxi to Logan airport, walking distance to world class restaurants, parks, and easy access to all major routes. Gracious living at its best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Liberty Dr have any available units?
22 Liberty Dr has a unit available for $13,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 Liberty Dr have?
Some of 22 Liberty Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Liberty Dr currently offering any rent specials?
22 Liberty Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Liberty Dr pet-friendly?
No, 22 Liberty Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 22 Liberty Dr offer parking?
Yes, 22 Liberty Dr does offer parking.
Does 22 Liberty Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Liberty Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Liberty Dr have a pool?
No, 22 Liberty Dr does not have a pool.
Does 22 Liberty Dr have accessible units?
No, 22 Liberty Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Liberty Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Liberty Dr has units with dishwashers.
