1722 Commonwealth Ave #3
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1722 Commonwealth Ave #3

1722 Commonwealth Avenue · (617) 522-0099
Location

1722 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1722 Commonwealth Ave #3 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,275

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
guest parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
1722 Commonwealth Ave #3 Available 09/01/20 Spacious 2 BD On Commonwealth Ave w /Parking - Freshly renovated 2-bedroom condo with deeded parking on Comm Ave. Distinctive, professionally managed Tudor Manor is great for a new savvy tenant looking to take advantage of doorstep public transit to downtown, Boston College or Boston University. This street level condo boasts two equal sized bedrooms, in-unit laundry and a brand-new kitchen with granite counter tops and all new appliances. Never worry about finding/shoveling out a parking spot again as you have an assigned parking spot directly out your back door along with shared visitor parking. Tudor Manor is walking distance to Cleveland Circle, Brighton Center, Allston Village and Washington Square where you will find great restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Don't miss out on this opportunity to live in Brighton for a reasonable price

No smoking, No Pets, Good credit a must.

First month rent, security deposit, and broker fee required.

Please call,

Zachary
Listing Agent
Dependable Real Estate
Email: zhall@rpmboston.com
zachary@dependablere.com
C: 617.553.4717

(RLNE3311861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 Commonwealth Ave #3 have any available units?
1722 Commonwealth Ave #3 has a unit available for $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1722 Commonwealth Ave #3 have?
Some of 1722 Commonwealth Ave #3's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 Commonwealth Ave #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1722 Commonwealth Ave #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 Commonwealth Ave #3 pet-friendly?
No, 1722 Commonwealth Ave #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1722 Commonwealth Ave #3 offer parking?
Yes, 1722 Commonwealth Ave #3 offers parking.
Does 1722 Commonwealth Ave #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 Commonwealth Ave #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 Commonwealth Ave #3 have a pool?
No, 1722 Commonwealth Ave #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1722 Commonwealth Ave #3 have accessible units?
No, 1722 Commonwealth Ave #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 Commonwealth Ave #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1722 Commonwealth Ave #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
