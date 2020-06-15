100 Tremont St.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

SHOW ID# 100-7 ULTRA CONVENIENT to Boston and just outside of Oak Square...on Newton line. The 57 Bus stops right at the front door! Professionally managed Two bedroom apartment in 21 unit building. Lovingly maintained. HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED. Newly renovated spacious Two bedroom, one bath with hardwood floors throughout. Lovely galley kitchen offers new refrigerator, dishwasher/disposal, and new countertops. Stainless appliances. Open living/dining area with bright, sunny windows. Modern bath and generous sized bedroom. Mini-blinds provided. Coin-op laundry and extra storage in building. Onstreet parking. Offstreet parking available for extra fee. Fantastic Deal....don't miss out!!



Terms: One year lease