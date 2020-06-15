All apartments in Boston
100 Tremont St.
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:32 AM

100 Tremont St.

100 Tremont Street · (617) 928-9200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
SHOW ID# 100-7 ULTRA CONVENIENT to Boston and just outside of Oak Square...on Newton line. The 57 Bus stops right at the front door! Professionally managed Two bedroom apartment in 21 unit building. Lovingly maintained. HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED. Newly renovated spacious Two bedroom, one bath with hardwood floors throughout. Lovely galley kitchen offers new refrigerator, dishwasher/disposal, and new countertops. Stainless appliances. Open living/dining area with bright, sunny windows. Modern bath and generous sized bedroom. Mini-blinds provided. Coin-op laundry and extra storage in building. Onstreet parking. Offstreet parking available for extra fee. Fantastic Deal....don't miss out!!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Tremont St. have any available units?
100 Tremont St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Tremont St. have?
Some of 100 Tremont St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Tremont St. currently offering any rent specials?
100 Tremont St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Tremont St. pet-friendly?
No, 100 Tremont St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 100 Tremont St. offer parking?
Yes, 100 Tremont St. does offer parking.
Does 100 Tremont St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Tremont St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Tremont St. have a pool?
No, 100 Tremont St. does not have a pool.
Does 100 Tremont St. have accessible units?
No, 100 Tremont St. does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Tremont St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Tremont St. has units with dishwashers.
