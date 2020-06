Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

EAST ARLINGTON 3 BEDROOM - Parking Located on Mass Ave near the Cambridge line, bus to Harvard - Porter Sq's ... Easy access to Davis Sq - Alewife etc.. 1st floor in a wonderful 3-unit home, with front and back porches plus a beautiful shared yard space... Features hardwood floors, eat in kitchen and tons of space! Please call Our City Realty to schedule a viewing



Terms: One year lease