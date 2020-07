Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking ceiling fan microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

So convenient, this front half of a duplex is just minutes from Fremaux Town Center and Interstate 10 access. The area inside is efficiently used and consists of two bedrooms and one bath. Home comes with all the appliances in the kitchen plus a washer and dryer.