21449 MARION Lane

5,150 square feet office warehouse condominium with two floors of finished office space totaling 2,820 square feet and 2,330 square feet of warehouse. The first floor of the office consists of conference room, reception area, four office, two half baths and a kitchenette. The Second floor office space has a kitchenette, one full bath, two storage rooms and three offices. The warehouse space contains unfinished concrete floors with a ceiling height of 18 feet and has four 12.5'x15' overhead doors.