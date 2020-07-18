All apartments in St. Tammany County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

21449 MARION Lane

21449 Marion Ln · (985) 960-1492
Location

21449 Marion Ln, St. Tammany County, LA 70471

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$4,292

Studio · 1 Bath · 5150 sqft

Amenities

parking
conference room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
5,150 square feet office warehouse condominium with two floors of finished office space totaling 2,820 square feet and 2,330 square feet of warehouse. The first floor of the office consists of conference room, reception area, four office, two half baths and a kitchenette. The Second floor office space has a kitchenette, one full bath, two storage rooms and three offices. The warehouse space contains unfinished concrete floors with a ceiling height of 18 feet and has four 12.5'x15' overhead doors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21449 MARION Lane have any available units?
21449 MARION Lane has a unit available for $4,292 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 21449 MARION Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21449 MARION Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21449 MARION Lane pet-friendly?
No, 21449 MARION Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Tammany County.
Does 21449 MARION Lane offer parking?
Yes, 21449 MARION Lane offers parking.
Does 21449 MARION Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21449 MARION Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21449 MARION Lane have a pool?
No, 21449 MARION Lane does not have a pool.
Does 21449 MARION Lane have accessible units?
No, 21449 MARION Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 21449 MARION Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 21449 MARION Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21449 MARION Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 21449 MARION Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
