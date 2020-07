Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly business center courtyard dog park internet cafe online portal pool table

Secluded, Luxury Apartment Living In Covington, Louisiana

Experience Covingtons preferred address at Brookstone Park Apartments! This amazing, gated community is hidden among a natural wooded setting on the brand new Ochsner Boulevard Extension, which connects Highways 21 and 1085. Brookstone Park Apartments offers an ideal location, a wide array of amenities, and great service at an affordable price. Beyond the great shopping and excellent restaurants that surround our community, Brookstone Park Apartments offers fully equipped kitchens with all electric appliances, expansive garden tubs, and large walk-in closets. If you are looking for a great place to live in the Covington, Mandeville, Madisonville, Hammond or Abita Springs area, look no further. Visit us today at Brookstone Park Apartments today!