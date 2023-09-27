Apartments for Rent
Renter Tools
Rental Management
Log in
Sign up
All apartments in Covington
Home
/
Covington, LA
/
Reagan Crossing
Last updated September 27 2023 at 9:36 PM
Have a question for Reagan Crossing?
Is there anything else you'd like to ask Reagan Crossing?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
Got it. We’ll send a note asking about
price & availability
How would you like them to get back to you?
Full Name
Email Address
Phone
Move-in Date
Check Availability
By submitting this form, you agree to Apartment List’s
Terms of Use
&
Privacy Policy
and to be contacted by us or third parties. By providing your phone number, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided, for which you can opt-out any time. Consent is not a condition of purchase.
Check Availability
1 of 32
Reagan Crossing
(985) 240-3127
Overview
Price
Similar Listings
Location
Amenities
Property Details
Explore the Area
Getting Around
FAQs
1016 Ronald Reagan Highway
• Covington LA 70433
288 Units
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed
Browse Similar Places
Covington
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Price and Availability
Verified 34 MIN ago
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
One-Bedroom
1 Bed
1 Bath
792 sqft
$940
Starting at
3
Available
1 Bed
1 Bath
792 sqft
Unit 1036-207
Avail. now
$950
$960
Unit 1036-303
Avail. now
$940
Unit 1036-306
Avail. now
$940
$950
See all Floor Plans
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reagan Crossing.
Connect with the community
Email
Schedule a tour
Similar Listings
Palmetto Greens
900 Emerald Forest Blvd
Covington, LA 70433
2 Units Available
Starting at $1,016
Brewster Commons at River Chase
16309 E Brewster Rd
Covington, LA 70433
11 Units Available
Starting at $1,180
Artesia
8382 Westshore Dr
Covington, LA 70433
14 Units Available
Starting at $1,310
Brookstone Park
1842 Ochsner Boulevard
Covington, LA 70433
23 Units Available
Starting at $1,171
The Green at Northpark
2021 Sullivan Lane
Covington, LA 70433
9 Units Available
Starting at $1,430
Location
1016 Ronald Reagan Highway, Covington, LA 70433
Amenities
In unit laundry
Patio / balcony
Granite counters
Hardwood floors
Dishwasher
Pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
cable included
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
yoga
Apartment of the Week!Now available, 1- bed 1-bath units 1036-303 & 1036-306 Save 1/2 off App & Admin fees if you move in by 9/30! Contact us to Schedule your personalized tour today!
Property Details (Fees & Lease)
Income Requirement
Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pet Policy
Pets allowed
Cats, dogs
fee
$350
rent
$20
restrictions
Pet Breed Restrictions: Akita, Bullmastiff, Cane Corso, Chow Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman Pinscher, Fila Brasileiro, German Shepherd, Husky, Malamute, Pit Bull Terrier, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier and Wolf-Hybrids
Explore the Area
Grocery Stores
Acquistapace's Covington Supermarket
2.0 mi
Rouse's Supermarket
2.5 mi
Walmart Neighborhood Market
2.6 mi
Winn-Dixie
3.6 mi
Sam's Club
4.2 mi
Restaurants
Waffle House
0.3 mi
Taco Bell
0.3 mi
McDonald's
0.3 mi
Wendy's
0.4 mi
Los Sombreros
1.6 mi
Public Transportation
There are no public transportation within 10 miles of this location.
Airports
Covington-Vincent Airport
2.4 mi
Hickham Field
4.3 mi
Price Ultralightport
6.4 mi
St Tammany Regional Airport
8.4 mi
Warner Airport
9.2 mi
Schools
4
/10
Pine View Middle School
Public
4-6
679 Students
1.0 mi
5
/10
E. E. Lyon Elementary School
Public
PK-3
610 Students
1.1 mi
4
/10
Covington High School
Public
8-12
1,522 Students
1.2 mi
4
/10
Covington Elementary School
Public
PK-3
579 Students
1.9 mi
3
/10
William Pitcher Junior High School
Public
7-8
324 Students
2.0 mi
Data provided by GreatSchools. Ratings are based on test scores and additional metrics when available.
Parks
Covington Recreation Complex
0.6 mi
Saint Tammany Parish Fairgrounds
1.1 mi
St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds
1.1 mi
St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds
1.1 mi
Hubie Gallagher Park
1.8 mi
Entertainment
St. Tammany Parish Library - Main Branch
1.8 mi
Marianne Angeli Rodriguez Gallery
2.0 mi
Saladino Gallery
2.1 mi
Stone Creek Club and Spa
3.8 mi
Regal Covington
4.2 mi
Pets
Three Rivers Animal Hospital
3.7 mi
PetSmart
3.9 mi
PetSmart
4.7 mi
Adventure Pets
7.6 mi
Find More Rentals By
Bedrooms
1 Bedroom Apartments in Covington (5)
2 Bedroom Apartments in Covington (7)
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments in Covington (7)
3 Bedroom Apartments in Covington (3)
Amenities
Covington Accessible Apartments (5)
Covington Apartments with Balconies (7)
Covington Apartments with Garages (4)
Covington Apartments with Gyms (6)
Covington Apartments with Hardwood Floors (5)
Covington Apartments with Parking (6)
Covington Apartments with Pools (6)
Covington Apartments with Washer-Dryers (5)
Covington Dog Friendly Apartments (6)
Covington Furnished Apartments (3)
Covington Pet Friendly Apartments (6)
Find More Rentals in Nearby
Cities
Mandeville, LA Apartments (6)
Ponchatoula, LA Apartments (4)
Hammond, LA Apartments (22)
Slidell, LA Apartments (13)
Eden Isle, LA Apartments (8)
New Orleans, LA Apartments (700)
Metairie, LA Apartments (60)
Kenner, LA Apartments (16)
Jefferson, LA Apartments (7)
Elmwood, LA Apartments (6)
River Ridge, LA Apartments (6)
Arabi, LA Apartments (6)
Laplace, LA Apartments (3)
Harahan, LA Apartments (8)
Chalmette, LA Apartments (15)
Gretna, LA Apartments (5)
Zip Codes
70401 Apartments (20)
70433 Apartments (26)
70435 Apartments (5)
70447 Apartments (9)
70448 Apartments (11)
70454 Apartments (17)
70460 Apartments (8)
70471 Apartments (10)
Counties
St. Tammany County Apartments (111)
Colleges
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New Orleans (446)
Xavier University of Louisiana (394)
Delgado Community College (221)
Baton Rouge Community College (52)
Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University (33)
Find More Rentals Near
Airports
Covington-Vincent Airport Apartments (55)
Hickham Field Apartments (63)
Price Ultralightport Apartments (39)
St Tammany Regional Airport Apartments (53)
Warner Airport Apartments (5)
Medical Facilities
Saint Tammany Parish Hospital Apartments (66)
Ochsner Health Center - Abita Springs Apartments (62)
Ochsner Health Clinic Apartments (60)
Cypress Pointe Hospital Apartments (60)
Military Locations
Camp Villere Apartments (43)
Coast Guard Station New Orleans Apartments (843)
U.S. Coast Guard - Base New Orleans Apartments (315)
Ready Reserve Force Pier Apartments (832)
Jackson Barracks Air National Guard Station Apartments (808)
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Reagan Crossing have any available units?
Reagan Crossing has 7 units available starting at $940 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Reagan Crossing have?
Some of Reagan Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is Reagan Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Reagan Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reagan Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Reagan Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Reagan Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Reagan Crossing offers parking.
Does Reagan Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Reagan Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Reagan Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Reagan Crossing has a pool.
Does Reagan Crossing have accessible units?
Yes, Reagan Crossing has accessible units.
Does Reagan Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reagan Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does Reagan Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Reagan Crossing has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Reagan Crossing?
Is there anything else you'd like to ask Reagan Crossing?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
Got it. We’ll send a note asking about
price & availability
How would you like them to get back to you?
Full Name
Email Address
Phone
Move-in Date
Check Availability
By submitting this form, you agree to Apartment List’s
Terms of Use
&
Privacy Policy
and to be contacted by us or third parties. By providing your phone number, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided, for which you can opt-out any time. Consent is not a condition of purchase.
Check Availability
Explore
Sign up
×
Your browser is no longer supported. Not all features may work as intended.