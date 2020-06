Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard elevator

Live New Orleans history in this 160 yo Greek revival mansion. Watch the premier events of NOLA from your private balcony overlooking world famous Esplanade Ave. Amazing for entertaining w/ wide open kit/liv space & so much storage. For those seeking privacy there's a standalone second room w/ bath and kitchenette & balcony access to apt. Common foyer leads to a secure elevator to bring groceries up w/ ease. Shared courtyard for lovely French Quarter afternoons. Come live the quintessential Big Easy life!