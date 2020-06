Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors walk in closets courtyard carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Flat on St. Charles - his property is truly beautiful on the inside. Hardwood floors and cermaic tile, no carpet. Freshly painted. Master suite with a walkin closet. Unit comes with a stackable washer/dryer. Quaint courtyard area in the back, perfect for relaxing. Tenant pays electric and water. No smoking. No pets. All applicants must fill out an application and pay a non-refunable application fee.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5835392)