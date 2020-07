Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Remarkable, totally renovated Victorian home, oozing with charm including wrap around front gallery. Ideal location across from Children's Hosp. & steps to Audubon Pk. High ceilings/beautiful wood floors throughout. New s.s. appls. & granite counters in kit. Multiple options for bed/living space. Large yard w/ gated parking. Deck off dining rm and mbr near complete. Be the first to live in this amazing home. Also available 6229 Tchoupitoulas 2 rms w/kit & ba.. apprx. 500 s.f. $1000/mo

