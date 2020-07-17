612 JULIA Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

612 Julia is one of the 13 Julia Row Sisters, some of the most historically significant buildings in New Orleans. This BRAND NEW completely renovated chic and classy 2 bed / 1.5 bath boasts unbelievable architectural detail with modern amenities & appliances. The original hardwood floors, decorative moldings & soaring ceilings give the apartment a fantastic old New Orleans feel. Hip Warehouse District location in close proximity to fabulous restaurants, shopping, art galleries & the street car.