All apartments in New Orleans
Find more places like 612 JULIA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Orleans, LA
/
612 JULIA Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

612 JULIA Street

612 Julia Street · (917) 842-2971
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Orleans
See all
Central Business District
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

612 Julia Street, New Orleans, LA 70130
Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$2,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
612 Julia is one of the 13 Julia Row Sisters, some of the most historically significant buildings in New Orleans. This BRAND NEW completely renovated chic and classy 2 bed / 1.5 bath boasts unbelievable architectural detail with modern amenities & appliances. The original hardwood floors, decorative moldings & soaring ceilings give the apartment a fantastic old New Orleans feel. Hip Warehouse District location in close proximity to fabulous restaurants, shopping, art galleries & the street car.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 JULIA Street have any available units?
612 JULIA Street has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 JULIA Street have?
Some of 612 JULIA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 JULIA Street currently offering any rent specials?
612 JULIA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 JULIA Street pet-friendly?
No, 612 JULIA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 612 JULIA Street offer parking?
No, 612 JULIA Street does not offer parking.
Does 612 JULIA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 612 JULIA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 JULIA Street have a pool?
No, 612 JULIA Street does not have a pool.
Does 612 JULIA Street have accessible units?
No, 612 JULIA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 612 JULIA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 JULIA Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 612 JULIA Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave
New Orleans, LA 70119
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70125
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr
New Orleans, LA 70131
American Can
3700 Orleans Ave
New Orleans, LA 70119
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70119
Lumina
3701 Conti Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street
New Orleans, LA 70112
1201 Canal
1201 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70112

Similar Pages

New Orleans 1 BedroomsNew Orleans 2 Bedrooms
New Orleans Apartments with ParkingNew Orleans Apartments with Pools
New Orleans Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Metairie, LABiloxi, MSSlidell, LAHouma, LAGulfport, MSKenner, LACovington, LA
River Ridge, LAMandeville, LAHarvey, LABayou Cane, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LAElmwood, LA
Walker, LALong Beach, MSJefferson, LAChalmette, LAMarrero, LABay St. Louis, MS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityCentral Business DistrictLower Garden District
Gert TownBayou St. JohnTulane Gravier
French QuarterBywater

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity