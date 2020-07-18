608 SPAIN Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly all utils included

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Available August 1 for leases of 3-6 months! Move right in to this fully furnished, charming home in the Marigny! Walking distance to wonderful restaurants, entertainment and Frenchmen St. 1 bed/1 bath with office. Original fireplace mantels, built-ins, wood floors and high ceilings. Beautiful tiled bathroom with large shower. Gated patio/courtyard on side of the house. All utilities included. SMALL (under 20#) pets considered on case by case basis at owner's discretion. Great corporate rental!