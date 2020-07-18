All apartments in New Orleans
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:45 PM

608 SPAIN Street

608 Spain Street · (504) 259-2561
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

608 Spain Street, New Orleans, LA 70117
Marigny

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 771 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Available August 1 for leases of 3-6 months! Move right in to this fully furnished, charming home in the Marigny! Walking distance to wonderful restaurants, entertainment and Frenchmen St. 1 bed/1 bath with office. Original fireplace mantels, built-ins, wood floors and high ceilings. Beautiful tiled bathroom with large shower. Gated patio/courtyard on side of the house. All utilities included. SMALL (under 20#) pets considered on case by case basis at owner's discretion. Great corporate rental!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 SPAIN Street have any available units?
608 SPAIN Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 SPAIN Street have?
Some of 608 SPAIN Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 SPAIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
608 SPAIN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 SPAIN Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 SPAIN Street is pet friendly.
Does 608 SPAIN Street offer parking?
No, 608 SPAIN Street does not offer parking.
Does 608 SPAIN Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 608 SPAIN Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 SPAIN Street have a pool?
No, 608 SPAIN Street does not have a pool.
Does 608 SPAIN Street have accessible units?
No, 608 SPAIN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 608 SPAIN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 SPAIN Street has units with dishwashers.
