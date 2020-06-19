All apartments in New Orleans
Find more places like 524 Dauphine St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Orleans, LA
/
524 Dauphine St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

524 Dauphine St

524 Dauphine Street · (504) 383-8025
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Orleans
See all
French Quarter
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

524 Dauphine Street, New Orleans, LA 70112
French Quarter

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1070 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
In the Heart of the French Quarter! One Block from Bourbon Street.

Luxury and Entertaining space abound in this large French Quarter Condo. Oversized rooms with original details and large moldings. Kitchen features custom cabinetry, stainless appliances and slab Statuary White marble counters. Both baths have honeycomb carrera marble floors and Statuary White marble counters. Glass door knobs. Grand chandelier and custom draperies. 2 person Master shower with seamless shower glass. 2 huge walk in closets. Inside laundry. Central Air/Heat.

Partially Furnished with very nice touches. Sofa sleeper, Dining table, Bedroom furniture and king size bed frame (you provide mattress), washer and dryer, all kitchen appliances.

Tenant responsible for all utilities.

$1,700 per month, $1,700 Security Deposit, 1 Year Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 Dauphine St have any available units?
524 Dauphine St has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 524 Dauphine St have?
Some of 524 Dauphine St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 Dauphine St currently offering any rent specials?
524 Dauphine St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 Dauphine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 524 Dauphine St is pet friendly.
Does 524 Dauphine St offer parking?
No, 524 Dauphine St does not offer parking.
Does 524 Dauphine St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 524 Dauphine St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 Dauphine St have a pool?
No, 524 Dauphine St does not have a pool.
Does 524 Dauphine St have accessible units?
No, 524 Dauphine St does not have accessible units.
Does 524 Dauphine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 Dauphine St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 524 Dauphine St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Willowbrook Apartments
7001 Bundy Rd
New Orleans, LA 70127
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave
New Orleans, LA 70119
Josephine Lofts
427 Jackson Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70130
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70125
Rice Mill Lofts
522 Montegut Street
New Orleans, LA 70117
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St
New Orleans, LA 70130
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70112
Lumina
3701 Conti Street
New Orleans, LA 70119

Similar Pages

New Orleans 1 BedroomsNew Orleans 2 Bedrooms
New Orleans Apartments with ParkingNew Orleans Apartments with Pool
New Orleans Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Metairie, LABiloxi, MSSlidell, LAHouma, LACovington, LAGulfport, MSRiver Ridge, LA
Kenner, LAMandeville, LAHarvey, LABayou Cane, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LA
Elmwood, LAWalker, LAEden Isle, LALong Beach, MSDiamondhead, MSBay St. Louis, MS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityCentral Business District
Lower Garden DistrictBayou St. John
French QuarterBywater

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity