524 Dauphine St

In the Heart of the French Quarter! One Block from Bourbon Street.



Luxury and Entertaining space abound in this large French Quarter Condo. Oversized rooms with original details and large moldings. Kitchen features custom cabinetry, stainless appliances and slab Statuary White marble counters. Both baths have honeycomb carrera marble floors and Statuary White marble counters. Glass door knobs. Grand chandelier and custom draperies. 2 person Master shower with seamless shower glass. 2 huge walk in closets. Inside laundry. Central Air/Heat.



Partially Furnished with very nice touches. Sofa sleeper, Dining table, Bedroom furniture and king size bed frame (you provide mattress), washer and dryer, all kitchen appliances.



Tenant responsible for all utilities.



$1,700 per month, $1,700 Security Deposit, 1 Year Lease.