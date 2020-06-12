All apartments in New Orleans
Last updated May 22 2020 at 12:24 AM

4620 Dryades Street - 4620 Unit A

4620 Dryades Street · (504) 301-1002
Location

4620 Dryades Street, New Orleans, LA 70115
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Fully furnished.
Quaint arts and crafts bungalow located in walkable uptown neighborhood. The apartment was just recently renovated and features large windows, antique fireplaces, fully tiled bathrooms, large front porch, and private backyard. Designer furnishings throughout.

The Bohemian design of this shotgun features vintage furniture and art, alongside globally inspired textiles and rugs, and many unique pieces and collections. Locally crafted light fixtures featured in the dining and kitchen. Kitchen features cement tile backsplash with custom cabinets and vintage-style Big Chill refrigerator. Eclectic mix of unique vintage furniture and art with contemporary pieces. Space also features restored original heart pine floors and restored concrete floors, oversized front porch and private backyards, 3 full baths with unique tile work, all new fixtures and walk-in showers, and memory foam beds with thermally regulating (aka breathable - doesn't get too hot) and soft bamboo sheets. All bedrooms have black-out shades or curtains.

3BR/3B
Arts & Craft Bungalow

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4620 Dryades Street - 4620 Unit A have any available units?
4620 Dryades Street - 4620 Unit A has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 4620 Dryades Street - 4620 Unit A have?
Some of 4620 Dryades Street - 4620 Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4620 Dryades Street - 4620 Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
4620 Dryades Street - 4620 Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4620 Dryades Street - 4620 Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 4620 Dryades Street - 4620 Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 4620 Dryades Street - 4620 Unit A offer parking?
No, 4620 Dryades Street - 4620 Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 4620 Dryades Street - 4620 Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4620 Dryades Street - 4620 Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4620 Dryades Street - 4620 Unit A have a pool?
No, 4620 Dryades Street - 4620 Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 4620 Dryades Street - 4620 Unit A have accessible units?
No, 4620 Dryades Street - 4620 Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 4620 Dryades Street - 4620 Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4620 Dryades Street - 4620 Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
