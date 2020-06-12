4620 Dryades Street - 4620 Unit A

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning fireplace internet access furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Fully furnished.

Quaint arts and crafts bungalow located in walkable uptown neighborhood. The apartment was just recently renovated and features large windows, antique fireplaces, fully tiled bathrooms, large front porch, and private backyard. Designer furnishings throughout.



The Bohemian design of this shotgun features vintage furniture and art, alongside globally inspired textiles and rugs, and many unique pieces and collections. Locally crafted light fixtures featured in the dining and kitchen. Kitchen features cement tile backsplash with custom cabinets and vintage-style Big Chill refrigerator. Eclectic mix of unique vintage furniture and art with contemporary pieces. Space also features restored original heart pine floors and restored concrete floors, oversized front porch and private backyards, 3 full baths with unique tile work, all new fixtures and walk-in showers, and memory foam beds with thermally regulating (aka breathable - doesn't get too hot) and soft bamboo sheets. All bedrooms have black-out shades or curtains.



3BR/3B

Arts & Craft Bungalow