Amenities

patio / balcony all utils included parking conference room internet access

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities conference room parking internet access

Amazing commercial location across the street from the courthouse, restaurants, shopping, and busy high traffic location in the hear of Mid City! Features off street parking, security cameras, all utilities paid for including electricity, water, hi-speed internet, conference room, kitchen, and reception area. 5 offices available to rent individually or all together as a package starting as low as $500! All amenities and utilities included!