Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher ice maker microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Don't miss out on your chance to live in this beautiful unit located in the tree-lined Fontainebleau neighborhood . This unit includes a private driveway with plenty of street parking. The living area features an open floor plan with plenty of natural light in every room of the house. There is a large kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances and plenty of storage space for all of your cooking needs! There are also mirrored closets in each bedroom, a W/D unit and lawn maintenance will be provided.