New Orleans, LA
3400 Garden Oaks Drive - 1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:58 PM

3400 Garden Oaks Drive - 1

3400 Garden Oaks Drive · (504) 596-8556
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3400 Garden Oaks Drive, New Orleans, LA 70114
Tall Timbers - Brechtel

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$845

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This affordable, NICE 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment is located in Algiers, LA. It is walking distance near shopping, food and public transit. This apartment is over 850 square feet.

Rapid Response Maintenance Team
Increased Security ( 24 hr video surveillance & on-site patrol )
Pest Control

This affordable, NICE 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment is located in Algiers, LA. It is walking distance near shopping, food, and public transit. This apartment is over 850 square feet.

Rapid Response Maintenance Team
Increased Security ( 24 hr video surveillance & on-site patrol )
Pest Control
Water and Sewage Included
One time pet fee of $300 (non-refundable) 25lbs and under
Lawn Care paid by owner
Off-street Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 Garden Oaks Drive - 1 have any available units?
3400 Garden Oaks Drive - 1 has a unit available for $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
Is 3400 Garden Oaks Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3400 Garden Oaks Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 Garden Oaks Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3400 Garden Oaks Drive - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3400 Garden Oaks Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3400 Garden Oaks Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 3400 Garden Oaks Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3400 Garden Oaks Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 Garden Oaks Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 3400 Garden Oaks Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3400 Garden Oaks Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3400 Garden Oaks Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 Garden Oaks Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3400 Garden Oaks Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3400 Garden Oaks Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3400 Garden Oaks Drive - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
