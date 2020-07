Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Tree top dwelling in a prime Garden District location! Second floor unit in a duplex–Huge kitchen w/ granite counters + top grade appliances...Open living space, shared courtyard, washer/dryer in unit. Renovated w/ every modern amenity. Two blocks to Magazine St and three blocks to St Charles streetcar line + Mardi Gras fun. Plenty of street parking + use of neighborhood private patrol. Pets considered on a case by case basis w/ a $500 pet deposit of which $250 may be refundable. Avail mid July.