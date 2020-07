Amenities

4 BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION UNITS IN A QUIET RESIDENTIAL LOCATION!

BRAND NEW construction in a quiet, residential location! Gorgeous and spacious floorplan. Beautiful finishes and floors throughout, generous closet space, Washer/Dryer included, as well as all stainless appliances (Range, Microwave, Fridge, DIshwasher.) Quick drive to the UNO/Lakefront, City Park, Marigny/Bywater/French Quarter and easy access to the I-610 and I-10. OWNER PAYS LAWN CARE!