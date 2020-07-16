All apartments in New Orleans
2703 S BROAD Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

2703 S BROAD Avenue

2703 South Broad Street · (985) 778-5494
Location

2703 South Broad Street, New Orleans, LA 70125
Central City

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 1881 sqft

Amenities

parking
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Highly visible Retail Space available For Lease at 2703 South Broad Avenue. Great opportunity for a retail brand to establish a presence in a highly trafficked area of South Broad Avenue, between 2 major intersections that see thousands of cars every day. Offering includes 1,881 SF of available space with access to large courtyard area in rear. Lease rate is $19/SF on Modified Gross Terms. Property is zoned C-1, General Commercial District, which allows for a wide variety of retail and office uses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2703 S BROAD Avenue have any available units?
2703 S BROAD Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
Is 2703 S BROAD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2703 S BROAD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 S BROAD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2703 S BROAD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 2703 S BROAD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2703 S BROAD Avenue offers parking.
Does 2703 S BROAD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2703 S BROAD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 S BROAD Avenue have a pool?
No, 2703 S BROAD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2703 S BROAD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2703 S BROAD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 S BROAD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2703 S BROAD Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2703 S BROAD Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2703 S BROAD Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
