2703 S BROAD Avenue

Unit Amenities Property Amenities courtyard parking

Highly visible Retail Space available For Lease at 2703 South Broad Avenue. Great opportunity for a retail brand to establish a presence in a highly trafficked area of South Broad Avenue, between 2 major intersections that see thousands of cars every day. Offering includes 1,881 SF of available space with access to large courtyard area in rear. Lease rate is $19/SF on Modified Gross Terms. Property is zoned C-1, General Commercial District, which allows for a wide variety of retail and office uses.