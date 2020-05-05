2623 Banks St

Amenities

REDUCED. We have a stunning 3 BR, 2 full Bath, Brand new construction in Mid City very close to Hospital. The unit available is the first floor of an up and down duplex. Approx. 1,500 SF, comes with fully equipped kitchen including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, laminate wood floors, ceramic tile in bathrooms. It features spacious rooms, includes washer and dryer, and master bath has a jetted tub and separate shower. Be the first to live in this great space. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small pets considered with deposit and monthly pet rent.