All apartments in New Orleans
Find more places like 2623 Banks St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Orleans, LA
/
2623 Banks St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

2623 Banks St

2623 Banks Street · (504) 383-8025
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Orleans
See all
Tulane - Gravier
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2623 Banks Street, New Orleans, LA 70119
Tulane - Gravier

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jun 26

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
REDUCED. We have a stunning 3 BR, 2 full Bath, Brand new construction in Mid City very close to Hospital. The unit available is the first floor of an up and down duplex. Approx. 1,500 SF, comes with fully equipped kitchen including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, laminate wood floors, ceramic tile in bathrooms. It features spacious rooms, includes washer and dryer, and master bath has a jetted tub and separate shower. Be the first to live in this great space. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small pets considered with deposit and monthly pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2623 Banks St have any available units?
2623 Banks St has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 2623 Banks St have?
Some of 2623 Banks St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2623 Banks St currently offering any rent specials?
2623 Banks St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2623 Banks St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2623 Banks St is pet friendly.
Does 2623 Banks St offer parking?
No, 2623 Banks St does not offer parking.
Does 2623 Banks St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2623 Banks St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2623 Banks St have a pool?
No, 2623 Banks St does not have a pool.
Does 2623 Banks St have accessible units?
No, 2623 Banks St does not have accessible units.
Does 2623 Banks St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2623 Banks St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2623 Banks St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Willowbrook Apartments
7001 Bundy Rd
New Orleans, LA 70127
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave
New Orleans, LA 70119
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70125
Rice Mill Lofts
522 Montegut Street
New Orleans, LA 70117
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70119
Lumina
3701 Conti Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street
New Orleans, LA 70112
1201 Canal
1201 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70112

Similar Pages

New Orleans 1 BedroomsNew Orleans 2 Bedrooms
New Orleans Apartments with ParkingNew Orleans Apartments with Pool
New Orleans Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Metairie, LABiloxi, MSSlidell, LAHouma, LACovington, LAGulfport, MSRiver Ridge, LA
Kenner, LAMandeville, LAHarvey, LABayou Cane, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LA
Elmwood, LAWalker, LAEden Isle, LALong Beach, MSDiamondhead, MSBay St. Louis, MS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityCentral Business District
Lower Garden DistrictBayou St. John
French QuarterBywater

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity