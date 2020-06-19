All apartments in New Orleans
2535 ORLEANS Avenue
Last updated April 25 2020 at 3:52 AM

2535 ORLEANS Avenue

2535 Orleans Avenue · (504) 252-1265
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2535 Orleans Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70119
Treme - Lafitte

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Professionally designed and decorated, filled with contemporary amenities, and boasting a close proximity to the French Quarter, this radiant four bedroom, two bathroom luxury home is the perfect New Orleans apartment. Chef's kitchen features oven/stove, dishwasher, microwave, large fridge, and chic butcher-block inspired countertops. Smart TV with apps available. All beds feature Tempurpedic-quality mattresses and silky, high thread count linens. Lease up to 4 months. Utilities and landscaping included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2535 ORLEANS Avenue have any available units?
2535 ORLEANS Avenue has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 2535 ORLEANS Avenue have?
Some of 2535 ORLEANS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2535 ORLEANS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2535 ORLEANS Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2535 ORLEANS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2535 ORLEANS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 2535 ORLEANS Avenue offer parking?
No, 2535 ORLEANS Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2535 ORLEANS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2535 ORLEANS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2535 ORLEANS Avenue have a pool?
No, 2535 ORLEANS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2535 ORLEANS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2535 ORLEANS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2535 ORLEANS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2535 ORLEANS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
