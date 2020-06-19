2535 ORLEANS Avenue

Amenities
Professionally designed and decorated, filled with contemporary amenities, and boasting a close proximity to the French Quarter, this radiant four bedroom, two bathroom luxury home is the perfect New Orleans apartment. Chef's kitchen features oven/stove, dishwasher, microwave, large fridge, and chic butcher-block inspired countertops. Smart TV with apps available. All beds feature Tempurpedic-quality mattresses and silky, high thread count linens. Lease up to 4 months. Utilities and landscaping included.