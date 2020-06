Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

This is Private Room with a Shared Common Area and Bath

This newly renovated Mid-City Property will be great for you. You will love my place because of the coziness, the location, and the high ceilings. My place is good for business travelers in town for work and looking for a Short Term Lease that's affordable and Safe. The location is approximately 2 minutes walking distance to the Streetcar. It is a 5 minute drive to the French Quarter and Downtown! Also, wholefoods is two blocks down the street.