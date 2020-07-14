All apartments in New Orleans
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:16 AM

231 BURGUNDY Street

231 Burgundy Street · (504) 206-8066
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

231 Burgundy Street, New Orleans, LA 70112
French Quarter

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
courtyard
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
internet access
Charming 2 story furnished 1 bed/1 bath condo, conveniently located in the quieter section of the French Quarter. Hardwood floors, shared courtyard & 2nd floor balcony. $1200/month for 6-12 month lease (water included, WIFI/Electric paid by tenant) ~OR~ $1400/month for leases 3-5 months (all utilities included WIFI, water & electric capped at $100/month) Lease term negotiable. Sorry, no pets. Contract parking available nearby for $250/month. No washer/dryer onsite but numerous laundromats in the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 BURGUNDY Street have any available units?
231 BURGUNDY Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 231 BURGUNDY Street have?
Some of 231 BURGUNDY Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 BURGUNDY Street currently offering any rent specials?
231 BURGUNDY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 BURGUNDY Street pet-friendly?
No, 231 BURGUNDY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 231 BURGUNDY Street offer parking?
Yes, 231 BURGUNDY Street offers parking.
Does 231 BURGUNDY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 BURGUNDY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 BURGUNDY Street have a pool?
No, 231 BURGUNDY Street does not have a pool.
Does 231 BURGUNDY Street have accessible units?
No, 231 BURGUNDY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 231 BURGUNDY Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 BURGUNDY Street does not have units with dishwashers.
