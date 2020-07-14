231 BURGUNDY Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors all utils included parking courtyard internet access

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking internet access

Charming 2 story furnished 1 bed/1 bath condo, conveniently located in the quieter section of the French Quarter. Hardwood floors, shared courtyard & 2nd floor balcony. $1200/month for 6-12 month lease (water included, WIFI/Electric paid by tenant) ~OR~ $1400/month for leases 3-5 months (all utilities included WIFI, water & electric capped at $100/month) Lease term negotiable. Sorry, no pets. Contract parking available nearby for $250/month. No washer/dryer onsite but numerous laundromats in the area.