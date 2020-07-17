212 LOYOLA Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym ceiling fan elevator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities concierge elevator gym parking garage

Live in the historic Saratoga built with FULLY furnished, modern hotel amenities. Located in the heart of downtown New Orleans, walking distance to the Superdome, Lafayette Square, the best of NOLA dining, shopping and more. Extended-stay Sonesta ES Suites have all the comforts of a hotel but the privacy of a penthouse apartment for your business or personal stay. Additional amenities include fitness room, private terrace, common areas, 24 concierge and convenience store, PLUS daily breakfast.