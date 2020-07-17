All apartments in New Orleans
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:16 AM

212 LOYOLA Avenue

212 Loyola Avenue · (504) 919-5759
Location

212 Loyola Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70112
Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1501 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Live in the historic Saratoga built with FULLY furnished, modern hotel amenities. Located in the heart of downtown New Orleans, walking distance to the Superdome, Lafayette Square, the best of NOLA dining, shopping and more. Extended-stay Sonesta ES Suites have all the comforts of a hotel but the privacy of a penthouse apartment for your business or personal stay. Additional amenities include fitness room, private terrace, common areas, 24 concierge and convenience store, PLUS daily breakfast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 LOYOLA Avenue have any available units?
212 LOYOLA Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 LOYOLA Avenue have?
Some of 212 LOYOLA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 LOYOLA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
212 LOYOLA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 LOYOLA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 212 LOYOLA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 212 LOYOLA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 212 LOYOLA Avenue offers parking.
Does 212 LOYOLA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 LOYOLA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 LOYOLA Avenue have a pool?
No, 212 LOYOLA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 212 LOYOLA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 212 LOYOLA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 212 LOYOLA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 LOYOLA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
