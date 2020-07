Amenities

Beautiful light-filled commercial space zoned for many uses- 1477 square feet of open space with windows overlooking Magazine Street. Between Jackson and Josephine, the location is one of the best on Magazine for your business- lots of all types of traffic.

Currently, one of the lowest priced on Magazine Street, and surrounded by so many popular businesses. Owner pays water, taxes, and insurance.

Great Bargain!

Text owner/agent Susan Mizell for showing- 504-439-0444