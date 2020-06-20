All apartments in New Orleans
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1544 Camp St. #1

1544 Camp Street · (504) 866-7000
Location

1544 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA 70130
Lower Garden District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1544 Camp St. #1 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
1544 Camp St. #1 Available 07/15/20 1544 Camp St. #1- Furnished 2/2 in Lower Garden District - Spacious and well appointed, fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in the Lower Garden District. Walk to Magazine St. shops and restaurants, Coliseum Square park, short bike ride or walk to downtown, easy I-10 access. Water/sewerage included in rent. Central air and heat, wood floors, beautiful kitchen and modern finishes throughout. Outdoor area off kitchen is great for entertaining or leisure. Available for a 6 month lease. This apartment could also be leased as a 1 bedroom 1 bath furnished unit for $1600/ month for a longer lease term, if desired (front bedroom and attached bath can be locked off for owner use as there is a separate entrance to that bedroom).
Call Nicole for a showing- 504.454-0042.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5336721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1544 Camp St. #1 have any available units?
1544 Camp St. #1 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
Is 1544 Camp St. #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1544 Camp St. #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1544 Camp St. #1 pet-friendly?
No, 1544 Camp St. #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 1544 Camp St. #1 offer parking?
No, 1544 Camp St. #1 does not offer parking.
Does 1544 Camp St. #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1544 Camp St. #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1544 Camp St. #1 have a pool?
No, 1544 Camp St. #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1544 Camp St. #1 have accessible units?
No, 1544 Camp St. #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1544 Camp St. #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1544 Camp St. #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1544 Camp St. #1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1544 Camp St. #1 has units with air conditioning.
