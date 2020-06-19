All apartments in New Orleans
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1522 Poland Ave

1522 Poland Avenue · (504) 380-9699
Location

1522 Poland Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70117
Bywater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1522 Poland Ave · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2194 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Large Renovated Bywater 3 Bedroom! Must See! - Call or Text 504-380-9699 to schedule a showing!

Rent $2,195.00 plus $35/mo Resident Benefit Package
Deposit $2,195.00
Application Fee: $35 per adult

*Residents will be enrolled in the Resident Benefits Package at an additional fee of $35.00 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability. This also includes renter's insurance, waived late and NSF fees and other perks. Ask agent for pamphlet!

Brianne Wilson
Licensed Broker by the Louisiana Real Estate Commission

JW Property Services LLC
3900 N Causeway Blvd
Suite 1200
Metairie, LA 70002
Licensed brokerage in Metairie, Louisiana, USA
Office: 504-648-4073
www.jwpropertyserv.com

(RLNE5831357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 Poland Ave have any available units?
1522 Poland Ave has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 1522 Poland Ave have?
Some of 1522 Poland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1522 Poland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1522 Poland Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 Poland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1522 Poland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 1522 Poland Ave offer parking?
No, 1522 Poland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1522 Poland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1522 Poland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 Poland Ave have a pool?
No, 1522 Poland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1522 Poland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1522 Poland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 Poland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1522 Poland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
