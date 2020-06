Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

REDUCED TO $900. Shotgun double in 7th ward just one block from St. Bernard Ave. This unit has been freshly painted and ready to move in. It was updated a year ago. Has 3 spacious bedrooms, Living Room, Kitchen and 1 Bath. Approx 875 SF. Could be used as a 2 Bedroom and an extra bonus room. Laminate floors, new blinds, nice tile in bathroom. Central air and heat. Comes with fridge, stove, washer and dryer. Tenant responsible for all utilties. Lawn care included. Section 8 welcome.