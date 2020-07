Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Quintessential French Quarter condo has a large wrought iron lace gallery/balcony and amazing views. This is the unit everyone asks for when they come to New Orleans! 3 sets of French Doors open to the balcony which expands the living area for entertaining. Stunning high end finishes, exposed bricks, chandeliers and luxurious baths await you. This completely furnished 2-story, all inclusive 2 BR unit has a separate guest bedroom/bath with a private entrance. Maid service available. Parking is negotiable.