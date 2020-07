Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A coffee-lover's dream w/NOLA's very own French Truck Coffee just steps away. This adorable apartment in the Lower garden District is just a few blocks from the St. Charles Ave. Streetcar. You'll enjoy soaring high ceilings, central air/heat, & your own washer/dryer. The kitchen features extra tall cabinets, stainless appl. & granite + there's a walk-in closet for storage. NO SMOKING. Pets neg. w/add dep +$50/mo pet rent (semi-furnished/some removed) Water $45/mo/1yr Lse. SHOWINGS: Masks required+Covid form