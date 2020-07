Amenities

Lovely condo in the Warehouse District! One bedroom loft with exposed brick and wooden beams! Open kitchen with granite counter tops. Wooden floors in the living area with expansive windows. Wonderful historic building with amazing lobby, tropical courtyard with swimming pool, and a fitness room. Doorman on duty and one parking space included. Walk to restaurants and art galleries!